Minor held with Ganja in Sonari, police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Sonari police in Charaideo district arrested a person with contraband ganja on Friday. During a routine search operation, the police recovered the ganja from Taokak Panigaon Tiniali. The accused, a minor, was caught while transporting the ganja from Nagaland’s Tizit.

The minor alleged that he was involved in the crime by Babul Kumar, a resident of Old Taokak area. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are looking into the allegations. The Sonari police have been conducting regular raids to curb the smuggling of contraband substances in the area. The recovery of ganja and the arrest of the accused are part of the police’s efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

Also Read: Assam: Dalgaon Police recovered 50 kg ganja; one held in Darrang district

Also Watch: