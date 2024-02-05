Gauhati High Court notifies supply of mandatory information in bail applications

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued a notification in terms of a Supreme Court order regarding the mandatory mention of information while filing bail applications.

The Chief Justice (Acting) of Gauhati High Court issued a set of directions in terms of the Supreme Court of India order dated January 19, 2024. The SC had issued the directions in connection with Criminal Appeal No. 303/2024.

The HC order directs petitioners to mandatorily mention the following in the applications filed for grant of bail: (a) details and copies of order(s) passed in the earlier bail application(s) filed by the petitioner that have already been decided; (b) details of any bail application(s) filed by the petitioner that are pending either in any court below the court in question or the higher court; and if none are pending, a clear statement to that effect has to be made, the notification states. It is also stated that the notification will come into force with immediate effect.

