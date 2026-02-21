Gauhati High Court quashes National Security Act (NSA) detention of Victor Das

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the detention of Victor Das under the National Security Act (NSA), clearing the way for his release after spending months in custody. Das had been detained under the stringent NSA provisions, which ensured that he remained behind bars even after courts granted him bail in connection with cases registered at Ambari and Azara police stations in Guwahati.

In November last year, the Gauhati High Court granted him bail in a case registered at Azara Police Station. The court had imposed strict conditions, including a security deposit of Rs 30,000 along with one surety. It also directed him to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned. Notably, Das was arrested in connection with violence that erupted during demonstrations demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg. He was initially taken into custody in a case registered at Ambari Police Station.

Although a lower court granted him bail in that case, he was re-arrested within the court premises in connection with another case filed at Azara Police Station, marking the second time he was taken into custody. Despite securing bail in the Azara case as well, Das continued to remain in detention due to the invocation of the NSA. The Advisory Board had earlier approved the government’s detention order, allowing his preventive custody to continue irrespective of bail granted in other cases. With the High Court now setting aside the detention order, Das is expected to walk free, subject to compliance with the bail conditions.

Also Read: Guwahati: Victor Das granted bail in Azara PS case, but remains detained under NSA