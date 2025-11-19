Guwahati: Victor Das granted bail in Azara PS case, but remains detained under NSA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Victor Das secured bail in the case lodged at Azara Police Station after the Gauhati High Court approved his release under strict conditions, including a security deposit of Rs 30,000 and one surety. The court also instructed him to present himself before the investigating officer whenever summoned. Prior to this, Victor Das had been arrested in a separate case registered at Ambari Police Station. Although the lower court granted him bail in that matter, he was re-arrested on the court premises in connection with the Azara PS case, marking the second time he had been taken into custody. Despite obtaining bail in the latest case, Victor Das will not be released from custody, as he is currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which overrides regular bail provisions.

