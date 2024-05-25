Gauhati High Court questions police on refusal to grant permission for Zubeen Garg’s performance

Guwahati: Following the refusal of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) to provide security for popular singer Zubeen Garg during his proposed performance at the Dharapur Anchalik Rangali Bihu Sanmilon on May 25, the Gauhati High Court has questioned the officials concerned regarding the matter.

According to sources, the West Guwahati Police District's refusal was the result of a previous report submitted by the officer-in-charge of the Azara Police Station regarding the conditions arising when the event was attempted almost a month earlier, on April 27. The report underlined the law-and-order situation resulting in vandalism and violence. A total of 11 police personnel sustained injuries during the event, triggering several arrests and following legal action.

Also Read: Construction by Nagaland people on Assam land: Debabrata Saikia seeks intervention from Chief Secretary, DGP

Also Watch: