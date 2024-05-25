Construction by Nagaland people on Assam land: Debabrata Saikia seeks intervention from Chief Secretary, DGP

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Assam into the alleged construction of houses on Assam land by people from Nagaland in a village in the Sivasagar district.

In two separate letters to the Chief Secretary and the AGP, the Leader of Opposition cited some news reports that people from Nagaland are erecting houses on Assam land in Seujpur village in the Sivasagar district. "Seujpur is a village along the Nagaland border under Bihubor Gaon Panchayat in the Nazira Legislative Constituency (LAC). There are reports in the media that the Nagaland administration has been constructing houses in this village. Seujpur village doesn't have direct communication from Nagaland. The Nagaland administration has been sending construction materials to Seujpur through Chantak Tea Estate, located in the Bihubor Gaopanchayat area of Assam. The state administration should do all it can to prevent Nagaland from going ahead with the construction work."

The Leader of Opposition has also demanded that the state administration stop the alleged unholy nexus between the Nagaland administration and the stone and sand syndicate active at Aigurijan under the Bihubor Police Station.

The MLA also raised the demand for the setting up of the proposed Bihubor Border Outpost (BOP) along the Nagaland border. He said that the BOP was approved ten years ago, but it has not been set up even today.

Also Read: Guwahati: Poor traffic management leads to congestion at Beltola Tiniali

Also Watch: