STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeswar Bora, who was arrested in September in connection with allegations of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bora, a former Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC), was arrested by the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit on September 7. A nine-member team had questioned him at his residence in Dhemaji for nearly five hours before taking him into custody.

The case followed a complaint lodged by a doctor, which alleged that Bora had accumulated substantial properties in Guwahati and Lakhimpur. The properties were reportedly held in his name and in the names of his wife and other family members.

Bora also faced allegations of accepting substantial bribes in exchange for awarding contracts. The Vigilance unit initiated action following the corruption allegations, while the investigation continued.