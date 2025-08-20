Gauhati High Court rejects bail plea of Nandinee Kashyap

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Nandinee Kashyap, who was arrested in connection with the fatal Dakhingaon accident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque. The court directed the accused to approach the lower court for relief.

Kashyap was arrested on July 30, following the addition of non-bailable charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. However, after Haque’s death, police sought and obtained court permission to escalate the charges, leading to Kashyap’s arrest. Police later filed a chargesheet in the case on August 14.

