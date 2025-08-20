Guwahati: World Photography Day Celebrated at Jyoti Chitraban

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Bimal Bora, on Tuesday described photography as “a celebration of life” while attending the World Photography Day programme at Jyoti Chitraban.

The day-long event was organized by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, in collaboration with the Photographic Society of Assam. In his address, Minister Bora said photography not only reflects inner thoughts but also presents a blend of art, science, and history through images. He further acknowledged the contribution of photographers in capturing significant moments of Assam’s social and cultural life and praised cameramen for their role in the growth of Assamese cinema.

The programme featured a welcome address by Rahul Chandra Das, Cultural Officer, while Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Additional Chief Secretary (Cultural Affairs), spoke on the global influence of photography.

On the occasion, Minister Bora presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran photographer Kailash Rabha and handed out prizes to winners of a photography competition. He also visited “Fashion Click,” a photography exhibition organized by the Fashion Click Society at Jyoti Chitraban.

Also Read: Assam Photo Journalists’ Association Celebrates World Photography Day