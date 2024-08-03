Gauhati Medical College and Hospital hikes charges for clinical tests

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has hiked the charges for various clinical tests. It is the first hike in charge in 22 years. The hike was announced for a total of 107 clinical tests. Additionally, the registration fees have also been increased.

However, in a relief to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme, GMCH has announced that people availing of BPL cards will receive free treatment.

According to the superintendent of the GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, approximately 85 percent of the population holds PMJAY cards, while 10 percent are government servants eligible for Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY) reimbursement. The remaining 5 percent do not possess any cards, he stated.

The general bed charge per day was Rs 10, now the new rate is Rs 20. The general registration fee was Rs 10, now the new rate is Rs 20. For biochemistry tests, the 24-hour Urine Protin was Rs 75, now the new rate is Rs 150. The AFP test was Rs 500, now the new rate is Rs 700. The rate for Albumin test was Rs 50, and now the new rate is Rs 100. The charge for ALP (Alkaline Phosphatase) was Rs 70, now the new rate is Rs 150. The ALT (SGPT) was Rs 40, now the new rate is Rs 150. The Amylase was Rs 180, now the new rate is Rs 300. The ANA Profile was Rs 3000, now the new rate is Rs 3500. The Ascitia Fluid Analysis Protin was Rs 70, now the new rate is Rs 150. The Ascitia Fluid Analysis Sugar was Rs 30, now the new rate is Rs 50. The Ascitic Fluid Albumin was Rs 50, now the new rate is Rs 150. The ASCITIC FLUID FOR AMYLASE was Rs 180, now the new rate is Rs 300. The ASCITIC FLUID FOR LIPASE was Rs 200, now the new rate is Rs 400. The AST (SGOT) was Rs 40, now the new rate is Rs 150. The Bilirubin & Fraction was Rs 150, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Biochemical Analysis Protein was Rs 70, now the new rate is Rs 150. The CA 125 was Rs 800, now the new rate is Rs 1000. The CA 15-3 was Rs 800, now the new rate is Rs 1000. The CA 19-9 was Rs 800, now the new rate is Rs 1000. The Calcium was Rs 40, now the new rate is Rs 150. The CEA was Rs 600, now the new rate is Rs 1000. The Chemical Analysis Calcium was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Creatinine was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Magnesium was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Potassium was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Sugar was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Urea was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Microalbumin was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Sodium was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The Chemical Analysis Protein was Rs 160, now the new rate is Rs 200. The CK was Rs 180, now the new rate is Rs 500. The CKMB was Rs 315, now the new rate is Rs 400. The CKMB (MASS) was Rs 315, now the new rate is Rs 400. The Creatinine was Rs 40, now the new rate is Rs 100. The Creatinine Kinase (CK/CPK) was Rs 200, now the new rate is Rs 500. The Creatinine Kinase Muscle (CKMB) was Rs 315, now the new rate is Rs 600. The CRP was Rs 210, now the new rate is Rs 250. The CSF was Rs 150, now the new rate is Rs 200. The CSF for LDH was Rs 150, now the new rate is Rs 300.

Also Read: Guwahati: STF Assam Nabs Drug Peddler in Panjabari-Sixmile Raid, Seizes 12 Grams of Heroin

Also Watch: