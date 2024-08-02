Assam: GMCH Announces Significant Price Hike in Clinical Tests

GUWAHATI: The state-funded Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) renowned for providing affordable healthcare to economically disadvantaged, has announced price hike for 107 clinical tests alongside increase in registration fees. This adjustment first in 22 years, has raised some prices by nearly 100.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma GMCH Superintendent, explained that price adjustments were made to align with current market rates. New charges remain lower than those at other healthcare facilities. "This is first time since 2002 that we have raised prices of tests at GMCH that is after 22 years. However prices at GMCH are still much lower compared to outside," Dr. Sarma stated.

Dr. Sarma also highlighted that majority of patients at GMCH benefit from various government schemes. "Eighty-five percent of patients here are Ayushman card holders. They avail free treatment through PMJAY. Moreover 10 percent of patients admitted here are government servants. Even their treatment costs are reimbursed by government," he added.

GMCH sees several thousand patients daily. They are drawn by hospital's reputation for quality services despite state government establishing medical colleges in other districts. Price hike may deter some patients seeking low-cost healthcare.

Notable changes include registration fee for new patients and per day bed charge doubling from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Biochemistry tests have seen nearly 20% increases. Some tests experience even greater hikes. For instance thyroid tests have risen from Rs 600 to Rs 800. D-Dimer tests have increased from Rs 750 to Rs 1,200. Folate tests have gone from Rs 300 to Rs 900. This represents a 200% increase. Cost of Iron Profile tests has jumped from Rs660 to Rs 1100.

Dr. Sarma mentioned plans to increase fees for various tests in other departments soon. Additionally, similar price adjustments are expected across other government hospitals in state.

While revised pricing aims to keep GMCH's services financially viable and competitive it raises concerns about accessibility for patients reliant on hospital for affordable healthcare. Hospital's challenge will be to balance necessary revenue adjustments with mission to serve community's healthcare needs effectively.