Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Patient Duped of Rs 20,000 in Cyber Fraud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A patient undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was allegedly duped of Rs 20,000 by cybercriminals who used the name of an NGO to gain his trust, according to his family on Saturday. The patient, identified as Ananta Bora, was receiving treatment at the CN Centre of GMCH. Belonging to a financially disadvantaged family, Bora had received financial assistance from several people to meet his medical expenses.

According to the family, the fraudsters initially sent a fake message claiming that money had been deposited into Bora’s bank account. They subsequently contacted him and allegedly used the message to persuade him to part with money. The accused reportedly invoked the name of an NGO, “Adda-Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, while carrying out the alleged fraud. The family suspected that the name was used to make the transaction appear genuine and gain Bora’s confidence.

Around Rs 20,000 was allegedly withdrawn from Bora, including funds collected from people supporting his treatment, leaving the family distressed.

The family subsequently approached Bhangagarh Police Station and lodged a complaint, providing details of the messages, transactions and communications through which the money was allegedly taken.

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