Key cyber fraud suspect held in Guwahati; police seize IDs, bank documents and devices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ramdia Police Outpost arrested a key accused in connection with Hajo Police Station Case No. 370/2026 and recovered several documents and devices suspected to be linked to financial fraud. The accused, identified as Rezaul Hoque, was arrested from Satgaon Kochpara under Satgaon Police Station in Kamrup (Metro).

During the search, police recovered multiple debit cards and bank-related documents, along with Aadhaar, PAN and voter identity cards belonging to other persons. A cash-counting machine, fingerprint scanner and a mobile phone containing financial transaction applications were also seized.

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