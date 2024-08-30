Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Road in Total Ruins

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: More than a year has passed since the road in the Kacharibasti area, one of the primary routes connecting GMCH to other areas of the city, underwent major repairs.

GMCH is connected to the city’s Ganeshguri area via this road. This potholed route is used by many city dwellers, who travel to GMCH for medical care, including those from Ganeshguri, Khanapara, Hatigaon, and Kahilipara neighbourhoods. In addition to serving as a vital route to the hospital, the road is home to a private hospital, NEF Law College, and Dispur College, two prestigious educational institutions in the city. This presents challenges for both hospital patients and college students.

It has been almost two years since the repair work on the road. The road is not wide enough. Digging work is going on on both sides of the road, making it very narrow for the cars to pass by. Talking to The Sentinel, PWD sources said, “Under the ‘Mission Flood Free Guwahati’, Rs 12 crore has already been sanctioned for the construction of the road, which falls under Ward no. 39. Not only the road but the entire drainage system will be reconstructed. We hope that the road will be in good shape by March next year.”

An ambulance driver said, “For the past year and a half, the road has been in total ruin. That road is one of the busiest roads in Guwahati. Commuters going to the Ganesh Mandir use that road. Serious patients in need of emergency hospital care may lose their lives trying to navigate past the craters on the road, which causes delay for ambulances and other commuters. Given the state of the road, getting from Ganeshguri to the hospital shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes. But currently it takes twice as long because of how badly the road is maintained. Sometimes it’s much worse because of clogged roads. The road was very helpful as a quick route, but we prefer to utilise the G.S. Road because of its terrible state.”

