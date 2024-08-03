Assam Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia Criticizes GMCH's Hike in Clinical Test Charges, Urges Government to Reconsider

Guwahati: The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has criticized the recent hike in charges for clinical tests at GMCH. Recently, GMCH has increased the user charges of various laboratory investigations, including the registration fee and bed rental from August 1.

Saikia has appealed to the government to reconsider the hike in the charges of various clinical tests in the GMCH.

Saikia urged the government to prioritize improving hospital infrastructure over hiking charges that may lead patients to prefer private hospitals to the government ones.

