Gauhati University achieves major leap in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) has made a significant jump in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, securing the 9th position among State Public Universities, moving up from 13th last year. The university has also been ranked 33rd among all universities and 52nd among all institutions in India.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta hailed the achievement as a “momentous institutional leap,” crediting the collective efforts of faculty, staff, and students. “This boosts our confidence in contributing to a vibrant knowledge society, a future-ready economy, and the vision of Viksit Assam, Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

The NIRF 2025 rankings were announced on Thursday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. This year’s edition introduced a new category assessing institutions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with emphasis on environmentally sustainable practices.

The achievement comes close on the heels of GU’s inclusion in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Ranking 2025, where it was placed in the 351–400 brackets globally and 48th in India.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu congratulated the university for the accomplishment. Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma also lauded the dedication of teachers and students, stating, “Their relentless hard work, innovative thinking, and collaborative spirit have set a new benchmark for our university.”

