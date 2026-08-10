Gauhati University Announces Central Induction Programmes for New FYIMP and Postgraduate Students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University will organise central induction programmes for newly admitted students of the Five Year Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP) and postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. The induction programme for FYIMP students will be held on August 10 at 10 am at the B.K.B. Auditorium Hall of the university. The programme for newly admitted postgraduate students will be held at the same venue on August 12 at 2 pm. According to a notification issued by the Secretary, University Classes, all newly admitted students have been asked to attend the respective programmes as scheduled. The Vice-Chancellor and other distinguished guests will address the newly admitted students.

Also Read: Tarali Sarma and Rupam Bhuyan Host a Musical Fundraiser at Gauhati University for Assam Flood Victims