Tarali Sarma and Rupam Bhuyan Host a Musical Fundraiser at Gauhati University for Assam Flood Victims

Guwahati: Today, amid the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, renowned Assamese singers Tarali Sarma and Rupam Bhuyan led a fundraising initiative at Gauhati University to support communities affected by the devastating floods.

The artists, accompanied by their team, organised a musical fundraising event that drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and well-wishers. The programme aimed to raise financial assistance for flood-hit families while encouraging the university community to stand in solidarity with those affected.

During the event, Tarali Sarma and Rupam Bhuyan performed a series of soulful Assamese songs, creating an emotional and inspiring atmosphere. Their performances resonated with the audience, motivating many to make generous contributions towards the relief effort. The initiative highlighted the power of music in bringing people together for a humanitarian cause.

The funds raised through the event will be used to provide relief to families in flood-ravaged areas who have lost their homes and livelihoods. The organisers announced that the collected amount would be distributed in the affected regions the following day to ensure timely assistance reaches those most in need. The initiative was widely appreciated as a meaningful contribution to the state's ongoing flood relief efforts.