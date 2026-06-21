Gauhati University Commemorates Bishnu Rabha Diwas with Cultural Tributes

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GUWAHATI: Gauhati University, in association with the Post Graduate Students’ Union, observed Bishnu Rabha Diwas on the campus to commemorate the life and contributions of cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta inaugurated the programme and highlighted the relevance of Bishnu Rabha’s philosophy and commitment to social transformation. He also recited a poem during the function.

Padma Shri Prof. Anil Chandra Boro, Head of the Department of Folklore, delivered the keynote address and spoke on Bishnu Rabha’s contributions to literature, music, art, theatre and social activism. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary of University Classes, also addressed the gathering.

The programme, coordinated by PGSU general secretary Pankaj Medhi, witnessed participation from faculty members, students, research scholars and university officials. Cultural performances and tributes marked the occasion.

Also Read: State BJP Pays Tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on Rabha Diwas