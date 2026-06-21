State BJP Pays Tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on Rabha Diwas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the sacred occasion of the death anniversary of Assam’s indomitable revolutionary spirit, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Saikia, paid profound homage and heartfelt tributes to the legendary revolutionary, people’s artist, and cultural icon.

At a solemn commemorative ceremony held on Saturday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia offered floral tributes before the portrait of the great son of Assam and remarked that the Assamese nation would continue to cherish and remember Rabhadeu for generations to come.

Addressing the special Rabha Divas observance in the distinguished presence of Assam’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, Bimal Bora, Saikia described Bishnu Prasad Rabha as one of the greatest sons of Assam and an eternal source of inspiration for the nation. He observed that Rabha was a lyricist, dramatist, storyteller, anthropologist, filmmaker, painter, philosopher, and visionary of extraordinary brilliance. Yet, above all, he remains immortal in the collective memory of the Assamese people as a revolutionary who fearlessly championed the cause of national dignity, self-respect, and cultural awakening, ushering in a new tide of consciousness among the masses.

On the occasion, three eminent vocalists of Assam, Sandhya Menon, Shanta Uzir, and Malabika Bora, were felicitated in recognition of their invaluable contributions to Assam’s music, culture, and social life.

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