Gauhati University defends PGSU election nomination process

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University on Tuesday rejected what it described as inaccurate and misleading information about the nomination and grievance process for the Post-Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) Election 2026-27, saying all decisions followed established rules and official records. Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma said the nomination issue had been examined by the Returning Officer, Election Tribunal, Appeal Hearing Committee and Grievances Redressal Cell, and the concerned candidate had been given opportunities to seek redress through the prescribed mechanisms.

The university said the eligibility of Nayan Akash Bora and another candidate, Pratik Sharma, was questioned during nomination scrutiny on September 23. The matter was referred to the Election Tribunal, which advised that their nominations should not be considered. Election Notification-5/2026 issued on September 24 recorded the cancellation of the nominations.

Bora submitted appeals on September 25 and 26. An Appeal Hearing Committee was constituted on September 26 following legal opinion, and Bora was given an opportunity to appear before it. The hearing was video recorded and the findings were communicated to the concerned parties. A Grievances Redressal Cell was constituted on September 27.

The university also raised concerns over the student's simultaneous enrolment in two postgraduate programmes under the fee-waiver category. It said the student had not cleared all papers of the first and second semesters of the earlier programme before taking admission to another postgraduate programme. According to the university, the student also continued as a hostel boarder under the earlier programme while accommodation was offered under the subsequent programme, which was not accepted. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes, said such matters had implications for other eligible students.

Returning Officer Prof S K Singh said the election was being conducted within the applicable rules and institutional framework, with eligibility scrutiny and grievance redressal following the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Also Read: Gauhati University Tribunal Recommends Rejection of Two PGSU Nominations Over Dual Enrolment