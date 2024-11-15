Gauhati University Employee Suspended For Allegedly Taking Bribe To Increase Marks

GUWAHATI: A Gauhati University employee was suspended and handed over to the police on November 14 for allegedly accepting a bribe to increase a student's marks during the evaluation process.
The accused has been identified as Ankur Barman. He had taken Rs 4,000 from a student in exchange for increasing his/her marks on the marksheet.
The university immediately referred the issue to the local police after the suspension, who have taken Barman into custody and are interrogating him.
Earlier in June this year, when the massive marks scam rocked Gauhati University, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had strongly objected to third-party involvement in the Gauhati University examination and marks entry process and had asked them to disengage the vendor from Delhi and handle it themselves.
Minister Ranoj Pegu also suggested Gauhati University adopt the Samarthe-Gov portal, a Union Education Ministry initiative that offers more than 40 software modules for the management of a variety of workflows across five critical functional domains of university operations and administration, including admissions.
The Education Department has decided that all colleges and universities should be integrated into the Samarth e-Gov portal.
All mark sheets and certificates will be uploaded on DigiLocker, another platform run by the government of India to secure, share, and verify documents and certificates.
