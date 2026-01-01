Gauhati University faculty member commissioned as flying officer in IAF

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) marked an institutional first as Dr Hemen Kumar Kalita, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics, was commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force, officials said on December 31. He became the first serving faculty member of the University to receive a commission in the IAF.

Dr Kalita completed the Pre-Commission Training in two phases at the Officers Training Academy and Air Force Station Tambaram, securing an ‘A’ grade. The formal pipping ceremony was held at Air Force Station Tambaram on December 26, 2025.

With this commissioning, Dr Kalita also became GU’s first Associate NCC Officer of the NCC Air Force Wing to hold the rank of Flying Officer and will mentor NCC cadets while continuing his academic role.

Also Read: IAF's Spectacular Air Display at Vijay Diwas, Dibrugarh