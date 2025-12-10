IAF Showcases Spectacular Aerial Display at Vijay Diwas Celebration in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Commemorating its historic 1971 war victory as part of Vijay Diwas Celebration 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday delivered a spectacular display of operational prowess at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Dibrugarh. The event was attended by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Organised by Headquarters Eastern Air Command, the celebration showcased the strength and precision of the IAF through a breathtaking aerial demonstration over the lush green fields of Dibrugarh. The star performers included frontline assets such as the Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, known for their speed and maneuverability, alongside surveillance aircraft like the Dornier Do-228, Antonov An-32 transport planes, and heavy-lift platforms like the Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters.