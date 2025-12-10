IAF Showcases Spectacular Aerial Display at Vijay Diwas Celebration in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Commemorating its historic 1971 war victory as part of Vijay Diwas Celebration 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday delivered a spectacular display of operational prowess at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Dibrugarh. The event was attended by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.
Organised by Headquarters Eastern Air Command, the celebration showcased the strength and precision of the IAF through a breathtaking aerial demonstration over the lush green fields of Dibrugarh. The star performers included frontline assets such as the Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, known for their speed and maneuverability, alongside surveillance aircraft like the Dornier Do-228, Antonov An-32 transport planes, and heavy-lift platforms like the Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters.
A large and enthusiastic audience, comprising military and civil dignitaries, venerated air veterans, and hundreds of local schoolchildren gathered to witness the display. In addition to the high-octane flying, the event featured an exhibition and a special movie release, both dedicated to commemorating the 1971 war that culminated in the liberation of Bangladesh.
The Vijay Diwas events hold particular significance for the Eastern Air Command, which played a critical, enabling role during the 1971 conflict.
Talking to media persons, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh warmly reminisced about the IAF's contribution during the momentous war, highlighting the crucial element of jointmanship.
“I'm very happy to share the memories of that time. The way the Indian Air Force stood rock solid and delivered what was expected, whether it was during the day operations in November, the quick ceasefire in the air, or the final blows, such as the attack on the Governor’s House in Bangladesh, which decisively brought the war to an end. In those 13 days of swift action by the Indian Armed Forces, I saw Pakistan buckling under pressure and calling for a ceasefire,” the Air Chief Marshal said.