Gauhati University, GAF sign MoU to Boost Entrepreneurial Research

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Action Foundation (GAF) to collaborate on research projects focused on entrepreneurial activities, border trade, and its consequences.

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, and Mr. Sujit Kr. Das, CEO of Green Action Foundation. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent officials, including Dr. Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar, Dr. Deepak Talukdar, Law Officer, Dr. Prashanta Sharma, Head of the Department of Commerce, and Mr. Pranab Kumar Sarmah, Director, Centre for Business Excellence (CBE), GAF.

The collaboration seeks to promote entrepreneurial research and innovation in the North Eastern Region, with a special focus on border trade and export opportunities. Both institutions have committed to work together towards the successful implementation of joint projects, contributing to regional economic growth and sustainable development, stated a press release.

