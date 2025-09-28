Gauhati University Officers’ Association (GUOA) to hold seminar in Zubeen’s memory

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University Officers’ Association (GUOA) on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, Assam’s iconic singer, composer, and cultural figure, whose sudden demise has left the state and its people in profound grief.

Led by GUOA Ppresident Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, members of the association personally conveyed their condolences to Garima Saikia Garg, the bereaved wife of the legendary artist, and handed over a condolence message acknowledging Garg’s unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture.

To honour his legacy, GUOA announced that it will organize a seminar and workshop dedicated to the life, works, and artistic creations of Zubeen Garg. The association also revealed plans to plant 53 Nahor saplings in the Gauhati University campus on Garg’s forthcoming birthday, symbolizing his eternal bond with Assam and its cultural heritage.

