Gauhati University Hosts NDRF Disaster Management Training Programme in Guwahati for 250 Students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A disaster management training programme was organised by the Gauhati University NSS Cell in association with the NDRF, Guwahati, Assam, at the Gauhati University campus. The programme aimed at creating awareness among students regarding disaster preparedness, emergency response techniques, and safety measures.

During the programme, various disaster management techniques and safety precautions were demonstrated through hands-on training sessions conducted by the NDRF team. Around 250 students participated enthusiastically in the training programme and gained practical knowledge on disaster response and rescue operations.

The session was conducted by Mehta Kumar Singh, Inspector, NDRF, Guwahati, along with his team members. Their dedicated efforts, support, and cooperation in successfully conducting the training programme were highly appreciated by the university authority.

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