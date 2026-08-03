Gauhati University holds ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ Campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University, in association with its National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell, organised the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” at the GUIST Seminar Hall on Sunday to promote awareness against substance abuse.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta attended the programme as the chief guest and stressed the need for collective efforts to prevent drug abuse. He urged students and NSS volunteers to uphold discipline, service and national responsibility in building a developed India.

Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma highlighted the significance of the Nasha Mukt Bharat and Viksit Bharat initiatives and encouraged volunteers to spread awareness against substance abuse in their communities and educational institutions.

Earlier, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary of University Classes and Programme Coordinator of the GU NSS Cell, welcomed the participants and emphasised the role of youth and NSS volunteers in creating a healthy and responsible society.

The programme also featured a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called on young people to contribute towards building a drug-free and developed India.

Around 200 NSS volunteers from affiliated colleges, programme officers, faculty members and students participated in the event.

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