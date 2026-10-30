Guwahati Traffic Curbs, No-Parking Zones Ahead of Sunidhi Chauhan Concert

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and designated parking zones in Khanapara and adjoining areas on October 31 for Sunidhi Chauhan's "I Am Home Tour" concert at the Veterinary College Playground.

The restrictions will remain in force from 3 pm to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement. Commercial goods-carrying and slow-moving vehicles will face restrictions on GS Road, NH-27 and several connecting roads around Six Mile, Khanapara, Beltola and Jayanagar Chariali.

Roadside parking will be prohibited on both sides of GS Road between the Six Mile underbridge and Khanapara Rotary, as well as on specified stretches of adjoining roads and NH-27 service lanes.

Concertgoers arriving via GS Road can park at Krishi Bhawan, Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kalamandir, Veterinary Farm Gate, Assam Accord Field, Veterinary College Campus and Assam Administrative Staff College. Visitors from Upper Assam and Meghalaya can use designated parking facilities at Khanapara and Basistha Mandir Path, while those arriving from Lower Assam can park at Tripura Goli, near the Zudio showroom, near Lila Tower and at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara.

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