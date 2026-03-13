Gauhati University Hosts 'Bodh-Sangam' Event on Indian Knowledge Systems and Viksit Bharat

A programme titled "Bodh-Sangam," focused on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), was organised at the P D Seminar Hall of Gauhati University by Manikanchan — A Gauhati University Scholarium — in association with the Gauhati University Research Scholars Association and the Post Graduate Students' Union.
The event featured a speech competition on the theme "Indian Knowledge System Towards Viksit Bharat," drawing participants from various colleges and the university.
Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta attended the technical session as chief guest and spoke on the importance of India's knowledge traditions. He urged students to take pride in Bharatiya culture and emphasised the need to respect fellow citizens.
The keynote address was delivered by Mukul Chandra Bora, who cited practical examples of traditional knowledge systems followed in Assam and across India. He argued that the country's traditional food and medicine systems hold significant potential for contributing to a healthy and developed India.
Guest of honour Amlendu Chakraborty spoke on the importance of studying ancient Indian scriptures and languages to understand the country's intellectual heritage.
Prof Kalpana Bora delivered the welcome address. Dr Bipul Saikia conducted the speech competition, and Dr Debasish Saikia conducted the technical session.