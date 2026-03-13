Gauhati University Hosts 'Bodh-Sangam' Event on Indian Knowledge Systems and Viksit Bharat

A programme titled "Bodh-Sangam," focused on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), was organised at the P D Seminar Hall of Gauhati University by Manikanchan — A Gauhati University Scholarium — in association with the Gauhati University Research Scholars Association and the Post Graduate Students' Union.

The event featured a speech competition on the theme "Indian Knowledge System Towards Viksit Bharat," drawing participants from various colleges and the university.

