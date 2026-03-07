Gauhati University NSS Team to Represent Assam at National Integration Camp in Odisha

A team of eight NSS volunteers and one Programme Officer from Gauhati University is set to represent Assam at the National Integration Camp (NIC) being organised at Sambalpur University in Sambalpur, Odisha, from March 8 to 14, 2026.

The camp is being held under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in coordination with the State NSS Cell, Government of Odisha, and the Regional Directorate of NSS, Odisha. Its primary objective is to promote national unity and cultural exchange among young participants from across the country.

