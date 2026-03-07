Gauhati University NSS Team to Represent Assam at National Integration Camp in Odisha

A team of eight NSS volunteers and one Programme Officer from Gauhati University is set to represent Assam at the National Integration Camp (NIC) being organised at Sambalpur University in Sambalpur, Odisha, from March 8 to 14, 2026.
The camp is being held under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in coordination with the State NSS Cell, Government of Odisha, and the Regional Directorate of NSS, Odisha. Its primary objective is to promote national unity and cultural exchange among young participants from across the country.
The Gauhati University contingent will be led by Dr. Jugabrat Das, Programme Officer of the Goalpara College NSS Unit.
The eight volunteers representing the university are drawn from four institutions — Shruti Sarma and Jarifa Azhar Choudhary from Nowgong Girls' College, Kamrul Haque Choudhary and Dikshita Das from Goalpara College, Hiren Saikia and Tinku Dey from Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya, and Dipsikha Bora and Ravi Pandey from West Guwahati Commerce College.
Ahead of the team's departure, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Regional Director of NSS (NE Region) D. Carthigueane, GU Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma, and GU NSS Cell Programme Coordinator Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati conveyed their best wishes to the team for a successful participation at the national camp.