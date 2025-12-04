Gauhati University hosts Cyber Hygiene Internship Programme

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Gauhati University NSS Cell, in collaboration with Assam Police, organized the Cyber Hygiene Internship Programme on Wednesday to strengthen students’ digital safety skills. Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the event in the presence of senior officials, including IPS officer Vivek Raj Singh, Prof. Utpal Sarma, Dr Hemanta Kr Nath and Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati.

Experts such as APS officer Gitanjali Doley, security consultant Shikhar Dwivedi, Shalini Rathore and ACP Deepak Das led the technical session. They discussed secure passwords, safe browsing, online threat identification, data handling, mobile security, cyberbullying and reporting mechanisms.

Students received guidance on everyday measures to protect themselves from cyber fraud, malware and social engineering. The programme aimed to build a cyber-aware campus community and equip participants with practical digital safety skills.

