iRAD 2026 begins at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The eighth Conference on India Radar Meteorology (iRAD 2026) began at Gauhati University (GU), marking the first time the international academic meet was hosted in the Northeast. The conference focused on the role of radar meteorology in understanding weather systems over mountainous terrain. The programme commenced on January 6 with the inauguration of the RADAR School, attended by M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Soma Sen Roy, Head of the RADAR Division, India Meteorological Department. The conference was formally inaugurated on January 7 at the PD Hall, where Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the importance of technology and research in addressing environmental challenges.

