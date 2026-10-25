Gauhati University Hosts State-Level Red Run Marathon to Promote HIV/AIDS Awareness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University Red Ribbon Club, in association with the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), organised a state-level Red Run Marathon Competition at Gauhati University on October 23 to promote HIV/AIDS awareness, healthy lifestyles and efforts to reduce stigma.

Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary, who attended the event as chief guest, said the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to youth empowerment and public health education. He highlighted the role of universities and student organisations in engaging young people in awareness campaigns and promoting social responsibility.

Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Secretary of University Classes and Director of Students' Welfare at Gauhati University, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. He said the marathon provided a platform to combine sports and fitness with HIV/AIDS awareness and encourage informed attitudes and a stigma-free society.

Gauhati University Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma also attended the programme and highlighted the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and public health organisations in raising awareness among young people.

The event was attended by J. P. Sarma, Deputy Director (Prevention), ASACS; Rajib Sarma, Assistant Director, ASACS; and Pallav Jyoti Hazarika, Assistant Director, Youth Affairs, ASACS, along with university officials and more than 200 participants from across the state.

In the boys' category, Matibar Ali of Suren Das College secured first place, followed by Biju Kishan of Rangapara College and Subham Kumar of LNIPE. In the girls' category, Pahi Keot of Dr BKB College secured first place, followed by Chayana Khatun of South Salmara College and Gayatri Das of Rangapara College.

The winners received cash prizes, medals, trophies and certificates.