Gauhati University Introduces Common Entrance Test for UG Legal Education from 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move that promises to address longstanding concerns and open new avenues for aspiring law professionals, Gauhati University (GU) on Friday announced the introduction of a Common Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate (UG) legal education programmes (three-year LLB, five-year BA LLB, BCom LLB, etc.) in all law colleges affiliated with the University, starting from the academic year 2026.

According to a notification issued earlier, GU will conduct and monitor the admission process for all its affiliated law colleges. “The University will ensure that the provisions of reservation and merit are strictly adhered to in their true spirit,” the notification stated.

The Common Entrance Test will be organized as a centrally administered entrance examination aimed at ensuring transparency, uniformity and fairness in the admission process across all affiliated institutions offering undergraduate legal programmes.

The University has advised the principals of all affiliated law colleges to extend their support and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation and smooth conduct of the Common Entrance Test.

