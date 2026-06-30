Gauhati University launches largest UG internship in AI and emerging IT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University on Monday inaugurated its Summer Internship Programme 2026, the largest undergraduate internship initiative ever organised by the university, under the Department of Information Technology.

A total of 280 students from Assam, the Northeast and outside the region enrolled in 11 specialised domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing, Cyber Security, Computer Vision, Data Science, Multimedia, VFX, AI for Cognition and Computer Hardware & Networking. The programme was inaugurated by Assam Education and IT Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as chief guest, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta attended as distinguished guest.

Dr Pegu said the government was committed to building a strong ecosystem for IT and AI education and urged students to develop future-ready digital skills. Prof Mahanta highlighted the university's focus on integrating emerging technologies with academic excellence.

Department head Prof Shikhar Kumar Sarma said the initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which internships form a key part of undergraduate learning.

The programme will continue till July 22, 2026, with training conducted in departmental laboratories under faculty supervision.

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