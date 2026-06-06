Gajraj Corps, Gauhati University Discuss Stronger Army-Academia Collaboration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, accompanied by a team of officers, held an interaction with the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, and distinguished faculty members from various academic disciplines.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the Army and academia to enhance understanding of the region's rich socio-cultural dynamics, foster strategic awareness and critical thinking among students, and inspire young people-particularly young women-to explore rewarding career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The engagement also explored avenues for deepening Army-Academia-Community partnerships through experiential learning initiatives, including educational visits to frontier areas and interaction with personnel serving in challenging operational environments.

Such initiatives aim to provide students with firsthand exposure to national security, border management, and the unique socio-cultural landscape of the Northeast.

Also Read: Gajraj Corps, Gauhati University Join Hands to Strengthen Army–Academia Collaboration