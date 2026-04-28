Gauhati University Launches Tai-Ahom Language and Medieval Manuscriptology Certificate Course to Preserve Linguistic Heritage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University launched a six-month certificate course in Tai-Ahom Language and Medieval Manuscriptology under its Centre for South East Asian Studies.

The initiative aimed to promote the Tai-Ahom language and support research, documentation and preservation of the region's linguistic heritage in line with NEP 2020. The course was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, while historian Jogendra Nath Phukan attended as chief guest.

Speakers highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the language and the role of manuscripts in preserving knowledge. The programme was attended by university officials, faculty members, researchers and students.

Also Read: ATASU demands Ahom candidates from Golaghat constituencies