All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) demands Ahom candidates from Golaghat constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) demanded that the Ahom community be given candidature in two of the five assembly constituencies of Golaghat district for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election. In a press statement, President Pankaj Gogoi and joint secretaries Ankur Konwar and Bhaskarjyoti Phukan said that the Ahom population played a decisive role in the Khumtai and Sarupathar constituencies, yet no political party had nominated an Ahom candidate. ATASU Central Publicity Secretary Krishna Baruah warned that if the Ahom community was not given representation in two constituencies, the union would respond strongly in the 2026 election. Pankaj Gogoi, President of ATASU Golaghat district committee, said that the neglect of the Ahom community in the Khumtai constituency over the past several years amounted to grave insult.

Also Read: All Tai Ahom Students’ Union of Golaghat district unit demands ST status