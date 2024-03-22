Gauhati University Law Department to commemorate Foundation Day in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The PG Department of Law, Gauhati University, is set to celebrate its 49th Foundation Day with a two-day event to commemorate the legacy and progress of the department on March 22 and 23, 2024, at their own premises under the auspices of the Department of Law, Gauhati University Alumni Association.

The occasion will be marked by insightful events, including paying tribute to the noble souls and honouring the visionaries and trailblazers whose dedication and foresight laid the foundation for the department’s illustrious journey, followed by a panel discussion by distinguished legal experts, scholars, and alumni on the New Criminal Laws. The General Secretary of the Alumni Association, Dr. Dipankar Das, stated that the festivities would continue with a vibrant cultural procession, showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of our legal fraternity, followed by a general body meeting and ‘Smritir Sofura’, a reflective moment of gratitude and appreciation, honouring the collective journey of the department and the enduring bonds forged through shared experiences and aspirations. These events would be followed by a captivating cultural evening embodying the spirit of creativity, resilience, and celebration.

The working president of the association, Dr. Aparajita Baruah, requested all former students and research scholars to join this auspicious occasion and be a part of the continuing legacy of excellence.

