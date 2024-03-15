Gauhati University organizes lecture on Data Science

Guwahati: The Department of Computer Science at Gauhati University hosted a lecture on Data Science on Wednesday. The event saw the presence of Professor Sanasam Ranbir Singh from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and Dr. Ganapati Das, a faculty member of the department, served as the host for the programme.

The welcome address for the event was delivered by Dr. P. Kakati, Assistant Professor of the department. During the lecture, Professor Singh covered various concepts in the vast field of data science and its implications. He also provided some insight into his research activities in the sector. The session concluded with a productive discussion, engaging participants in a deeper exploration of the topic presented. The lecture was highly appreciated by Professor Anjana Kakoti Mahanta, head of the department. Dwipen Laskar, another faculty member of the department, expressed gratitude and formally concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

