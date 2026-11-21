STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University Librarian Dr Prasanta Kumar Deka received the fourth Dr H Anil Kumar Best Working Librarian Award in recognition of his contributions to Library and Information Science.

The award was presented on Friday during the international conference on 'Research and Innovation Challenges in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' (RC2026), held at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies in Faridabad, Haryana.

The conference was organised by the institute's Dr OP Bhalla Central Library in association with the Council for Doctoral Programmes, the National Digital Library of India and the Delhi Library Association. Deka was recognised for his more than 27 years of professional experience, particularly his work in information and communication technology-enabled library services, library automation, e-resource management, digital libraries and modern library development.

He holds postgraduate and PhD degrees in Library and Information Science from Gauhati University.

He has published more than 37 research papers and authored two books.

He also completed a University Grants Commission-sponsored minor research project on the collection and management of e-resources in colleges in Kamrup district.