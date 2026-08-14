Guwahati: KKHSOU celebrates National Librarians’ Day with Focus on Reading

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated the 134th National Librarians’ Day on Wednesday with a programme organised by its Central Library in collaboration with the Discipline of Library and Information Science. The event commemorated the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Dr S R Ranganathan and focused on the theme “Reading as a Tool for Personal Growth”. Renowned Assamese writer, literary critic and motivational speaker Mayur Bora delivered a lecture on the theme and highlighted the importance of reading in developing critical thinking, creativity, emotional maturity and a deeper understanding of society and culture.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Gobinda Deka, Director (i/c), GPDSoIVS, emphasised the role of libraries in supporting open and distance learning and promoting lifelong education. Prof N N Sharma, Director, MDSoM, BKCIKS, encouraged students and researchers to read printed books for deeper learning and reflection. KKHSOU Registrar Prof Pranab Saikia also attended the event.

More than 100 participants attended the programme, which was also livestreamed on Facebook and had attracted over 6,000 online viewers. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dibyajyoti Patgiri, Assistant Librarian, Central Library, KKHSOU.

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