Gauhati University hosts first-ever job fair with 65 companies

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AZARA: Gauhati University organised its first-ever job fair on the university campus on Monday, bringing together 65 companies and more than 540 job aspirants as part of an initiative to strengthen employability, career opportunities, and industry-academia engagement. Organised by the Job Fair Committee, Gauhati University, the event provided students and alumni with an opportunity to interact directly with prospective employers and explore employment opportunities across various sectors.

A total of 65 companies participated in the job fair through online and offline modes, representing sectors such as banking and financial services, information technology, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, and education. As many as 392 candidates registered in advance, while around 150 candidates registered on the spot, taking the total participation to more than 540.

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