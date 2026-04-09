Gauhati University Marks World Health Day 2026 With School Awareness Drive

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University, in collaboration with its NSS Cell, observed World Health Day 2026 with a community outreach programme at Paschim Jalukbari LP School on Tuesday.

The event, held under the global theme “Together for Health. Stand with Science,” focused on promoting health awareness, hygiene and scientific understanding among students. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, emphasised the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles and fostering scientific awareness, highlighting the role of youth and educational institutions in building a healthier society.

The programme was attended by the Headmistress of the school, Lakhi Kalita, who appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to actively engage in health-related awareness activities. On behalf of the university, sports materials were also handed over to the school authorities to support the overall development of students.

Students, teachers and NSS volunteers participated enthusiastically in the programme, which aimed to spread awareness about health and the importance of science in daily life. The event concluded with a collective pledge to promote health consciousness and work towards a healthier future.

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