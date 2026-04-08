World Health Day: Bollywood Stars Embrace Holistic Wellness for Lasting Fitness

On World Health Day, meet a few fitness icons who have formulated their own unique recipes to support holistic health with consistent and well-considered lifestyle choices.

Amid the noise created by fitness apps, health influencers, and conflicting research about nutrition, it is hard to configure the perfect formula to get healthier.

Akshay Kumar

At 58, Akshay Kumar still manages to challenge the effects of age with his nimbleness and stamina. Instead of heavy weightlifting, he emphasizes bodyweight workouts, martial arts, swimming, and outdoor exercises. Frequently calling his routine a “monkey gym,” he values movement, flexibility, and practical strength.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, at 69, is a testament to the power of routine. A strict teetotaller, he prioritises sleep hygiene and begins his day with hydration. His diet includes good fats, fibre, protein, and plenty of greens, while his workout regime features running, cycling, weight training, yoga and even padel tennis.

Boney Kapoor

At the age of 70, Boney Kapoor demonstrated that achieving fitness doesn’t necessarily mean intense workouts or losing more than 25 kilograms. His transformation was primarily influenced by his commitment to a healthy diet, reducing his intake of processed foods while ensuring his meals remained light and well-balanced.

Milind Soman

At 60, Milind Soman is still championing the ‘Made in India’ brand of fitness! With a diet rich in fibre, hydrating fruits and nutritionally balanced simple meals, he steers clear of shortcuts to fitness. Focusing instead on daily habits like a barefoot run in the morning, flexibility stretches, yoga, and bodyweight exercises. A proponent of ‘minimal wellness,’ he chooses a strict 16-hour intermittent fasting window, common sense and tailored regimen over gimmicky, expensive gym routines.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala amazed many with his remarkable physical change at the age of 59. His transformation focused not only on his looks but also on embracing a healthier way of living. He followed a protein-heavy diet, and maintained a regular exercise routine alongside managing stress.

Farhan Akhtar

This erstwhile college slacker is now an actor, director, singer and producer who runs a hugely successful production company. Known for constant reinvention on and off screen, he changed his physique for the titular role of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as well as Toofan. Even off the camera, he maintains a demanding fitness routine at 52 with running, strength training, boxing drills, swimming and endurance sports. With home-cooked meals, discipline, clear eating and positivity, he is able to enjoy holistic well-being and a balanced life replete with inner calm and joy. (Agencies)

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