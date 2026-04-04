Gauhati University Observes Asom Chatra Divas to Honour Upendra Nath Brahma, Father of the Bodos

Gauhati University recently observed Asom Chatra Divas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Upendra Nath Brahma — widely revered as Bodofa, meaning the "Father of the Bodos" — in a programme that brought together students, academics, and research scholars to reflect on his enduring legacy.
The event was inaugurated by Dr Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director of Students' Welfare at Gauhati University, who spoke about Bodofa's foundational role as president of the All Bodo Students Union and his lifelong contributions toward securing the rights and development of the Bodo community.
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Dr Kakati emphasised that Upendra Nath Brahma's ideals of discipline, integrity, and democratic values remain deeply relevant for students today, urging those present to draw inspiration from his life and work as they navigate their own roles in society.
Invited speaker Sudem Mushahary, a research scholar from the Department of Folklore Research, noted that Asom Chatra Divas serves as an annual reminder to students of their social responsibilities beyond the classroom.
He highlighted Bodofa's firm belief in education as a tool for community empowerment, and drew attention to his well-known message of "Live and Let Live" — a philosophy that continues to inspire unity and harmony across communities in Assam and beyond.
The programme concluded with a collective tribute to Bodofa's vision, with speakers encouraging students to walk the path of knowledge, unity, and selfless service in his memory.