Gauhati University Observes Asom Chatra Divas to Honour Upendra Nath Brahma, Father of the Bodos

Dr Kakati emphasised that Upendra Nath Brahma's ideals of discipline, integrity, and democratic values remain deeply relevant for students today, urging those present to draw inspiration from his life and work as they navigate their own roles in society.

Invited speaker Sudem Mushahary, a research scholar from the Department of Folklore Research, noted that Asom Chatra Divas serves as an annual reminder to students of their social responsibilities beyond the classroom.

He highlighted Bodofa's firm belief in education as a tool for community empowerment, and drew attention to his well-known message of "Live and Let Live" — a philosophy that continues to inspire unity and harmony across communities in Assam and beyond.

The programme concluded with a collective tribute to Bodofa's vision, with speakers encouraging students to walk the path of knowledge, unity, and selfless service in his memory.