Gauhati University organized two-day BTLS training programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University organized a two-day Basic Trauma Life Support (BTLS) training programme on March 24-25 at the AT Seminar Hall in association with SaveLIFE Foundation.

The programme aimed to raise awareness on trauma care and equip participants with life-saving skills for emergency response. It was inaugurated by Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students' Welfare, who highlighted the need for such initiatives.

Participants received hands-on training in patient assessment, airway management, bleeding control and stabilisation. A total of 100 NSS volunteers and students attended the sessions. The programme concluded with Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma distributing certificates and encouraging participants to apply their knowledge for societal welfare.

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