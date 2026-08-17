Gauhati University observes ‘Sok Divas’ in memory of 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University observed ‘Sok Divas’ on Sunday in front of its administrative building to remember the innocent children and citizens who lost their lives in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast and other acts of militant violence. The programme was led by Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the victims, followed by an Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Militancy Pledge. The National Flag was also flown at half-mast as a mark of respect. The programme was attended by Dr Kuldeep Patgiri, Deputy Director, Students’ Welfare; Pankaj Kalita, Security Officer; Gunjan Deka, president, PGSU; Prabal Jyoti Sarma, general secretary, PGSU; university employees and students. The observance reaffirmed the university community’s commitment to peace, unity, harmony and a violence-free society.

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