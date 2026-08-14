Gauhati University Welcomes New PG Batch, Stresses Critical Thinking and Values Over Marks

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AZARA: Gauhati University welcomed its newly admitted postgraduate students at a Central Orientation Programme on Wednesday, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta urging them to focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, practical knowledge and creativity beyond academic marks.

Addressing the students, Mahanta said academic performance remained important, but long-term success depended on independent thinking, practical application of knowledge and strong values. He also urged students to stay connected with the university’s heritage while embracing new knowledge, technology and emerging opportunities.

Hiren Ch Nath, IPS (Retd), Special ADGP (SB), Assam, stressed self-confidence, perseverance and responsibility, while Assam Gaurav awardee and entrepreneur Anupam Deka highlighted skills, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma, Academic Registrar Prof Rajib Handique, Secretary of University Classes Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, deans, faculty members, parents and newly admitted students attended the programme.

The orientation familiarised the students with the university’s academic environment, institutional ethos and responsibilities.

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